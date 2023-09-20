Over 100 employers awaited jobseekers at SC Works Midlands career fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — SC Works Midlands held its annual career fair Wednesday morning — bringing employers and job seekers together under one roof.

Over 100 employers and hundreds of potential employees attended the career fair, held at Dutch Square Mall on Bush River Road.

“We’re trying to get a job!” says Alexandria Jones.

“A better job,” says Nytea Knight.

“It’s amazing that I’ve got easy access to talk to different people and just see about the jobs, rather than being on their website because it’s hard to see what the job is actually about from a phone screen,” says Jones.

“I’d say (it’s) a little overwhelming but a great opportunity to meet a lot of different jobs in one area,” says Knight.

Employers were grouped into different industries including manufacturing, medical, hospitality, local and state government, military, law enforcement, and more.

City of Columbia Councilman Will Brennan says the turnout shows that the Midlands economy is buzzing and so is available talent.

“Their talents are in high demand. You know you look around, there’s different careers to choose from, whether it’s working for local government, working for private industries. It’s wonderful to have options and we want to place their talent with a career they’re comfortable with,” says Brennan.

Taleah Adams with Commercial Metals Company says if you missed Wednesday’s event, the manufacturing company will be having another hiring event October 4th at their Cayce mill location.

“So we’re here, you know, we want to get some great workers, because we think we’re one of the best employers to work for!” Adams says.

Jennifer Bazer with SC Works Midlands says the organization helps jobseekers with more than just finding a job.

They’re also helped with issues like transportation, child care, and training.

“It’s not just about employment but it’s the other things that go along with that to make sure they stay employed and they have the resources to stay there, to take care of their families or whatever needs that they had.

For more upcoming career fairs visit SC Works website here.