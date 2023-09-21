Bierkeller Brewing Company holds grand opening in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There is a new authentic German Brewery and ‘Biergarten’ on the Columbia river front.

This week, Bierkeller Brewing Company held it’s official grand opening with Columbia City leaders. The owners say the brewery will provide an authentic experience of a true German beer hall and Biergarten. Bierkeller will also serve authentic German food such as fresh made pretzels, sausage, bratwurst, and schnitzels.

If you are interested in checking it out, Bierkeller Brewing Company is located at 600 Canalside Street, Suite 1009.