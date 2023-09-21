It’s time to fill Segra with music for the Big Red Barn

Tyler Ryan learns about the annual Fall Jam at the Ballpark

BLYTHEWOOD SC (WOLO) – For about a decade, The Big Red Barn Retreat has been providing therapy, fellowship, and peace to our First Responders and Military Members. Founder Sutton Shaw and Executive Director Marty Martinez joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to talk about the Annual Fall Jam at the Ballpark.

You can learn more about The Big Red Barn HERE.

