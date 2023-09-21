Lexington Deputies: Gaston man accused of having more than 800 grams of meth in home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Lexington County Deputies say narcotics agents arrested a Gaston man after finding more than 800 grams of meth inside his home.

According to deputies, 42 year old Michael Anthony Dolan Jr. faces a number of charges, including trafficking methamphetamine greater than 400 grams, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of cocaine and manufacturing marijuana.

“Lexington County narcotics agents responded to a home in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road in Gaston; assisting SLED with a search warrant,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Agents seized more than 800 grams of methamphetamine, 21 firearms and several stolen vehicles during the execution of that search warrant.”

According to investigators, the case was a joint operation between the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Gaston Police Department and SLED.

Dolan was arrested on scene and was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, say officials.