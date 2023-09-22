Ready to get hitched? The Lake Murray Bridal Show is coming back

Tyler Ryan learns the details about the Lake Murray Bridal Show

COLUMBIA SC (SC) – Returning for the third year, the Lake Murray Bridal Show is scheduled for Sunday, September 24 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

According to organizer Joe Cirillo, the event will run from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, and feature 70 vendors from every aspect of the big day, including venues, photographers, videographers, DJs, Wedding Planners, Caters, Cakes, Cigar bar, fitness, travel agents, florists, etc.

Tickets $10 pre sale, $12 Sunday/at the door.