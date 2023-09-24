SC State Fair discount admission tickets on sale now
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for rides, food, fries and fun? The South Carolina State Fair returns for its 154th year October 11-22, 2023.
Fair officials say the official theme this year is ‘Meet Me at the Rocket’.
You can purchase discounted admission and ride tickets right now.
You can visit a participating Circle K location or SCStateFair.org to purchase the discount tickets now through Tuesday, October 10, say fair officials.
For a look at the SC State Fair events and calendar information click here https://www.scstatefair.org/