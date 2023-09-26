Dancing with the Stars premieres on ABC

(ABC News) — “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 premiere, is airing live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, catch up on the celebrities competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

“Good Morning America” exclusively revealed the full list of celebrities and pros earlier this month.

Hitting the ballroom this year are actress Alyson Hannigan, “Brady Bunch” alum Barry Williams, singer Jason Mraz, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and model Tyson Beckford to name a few.

Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will co-host alongside former pro and Judge Julianne Hough, a two-time Mirrorball champ. Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are back as judges.

Image: Dancing with the Stars. Art Streiber/ABC

Check out the full list of celebrities competing on “DWTS” season 32 below. You can catch every step toward the Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday night’s on ABC at 8pm EST.

Check out this seasons cast by clicking