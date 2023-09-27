Human remains found in ditch in Clarendon County are those of missing woman, say Deputies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Human remains found alongside a road in Clarendon County are those of missing woman, say Deputies.

Investigators say a road mowing crew was working on US Highway 301 near Brewington Road, Monday, when they found human skeletal remains in a ditch along the road.

The victim was later identified as 54-year-old Stacy Michele Burgess of Turbeville, say Clarendon County authorities. Burgess’ family had reported her missing last month.

Deputies say they believe Burgess was hit by a vehicle while she was walking alongside the road.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating.