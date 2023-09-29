Local Living: Fall Fido Festival Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, we are talking about some furry friends.

Modern Companion is hosting a ‘Fall Fido’ Festival Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Crooked Creek Park in Chapin.

The event runs from 1pm to 4pm.

Organizers say there will be photo ops, games, vendors, shopping, food trucks, adoptions, raffles, demonstrations, and so much more.

You are asked to bring your furry friends along. Tickets are $10.00. You do have to pre-register. Here’s a link https://www.fallfidofestival.com/

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health