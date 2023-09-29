U.S. Marshals: Two U.S. Marshals wounded, suspect dead at hotel near Irmo

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the U.S. Marshals service, Friday morning, the United States Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force located Georgia fugitive, George Curtis, at the Extended Stay America off Kinley Road in Irmo.

The United States Marshals Service says Curtis was wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Augusta for Child Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery and Child Molestation charges.

During the arrest, Curtis opened fire and two Deputy U.S. Marshals were wounded, say U.S. Marshal Service officials. Both deputies are in stable condition and sustained non-life threatening injuries, say officials. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to U.S. Marshals.

SLED is investigating the Officer Involved Shooting.