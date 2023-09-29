Weekend Events at The Comedy House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Get ready to eat, drink, get empowered, and of course laugh for a full weekend at The Comedy House.

Happening tonight, September 29th, guests can come out to experience singing and dancing from The Celebrity Impersonator, “Slick James.” You’ll see impersonations from your favorites, including Rick James, Michael Jackson, and Prince, to name a few. Tickets are $25, and are expected to sell out, so get them while you can!

On Saturday, September 30th, head to the Lava Love Lounge for After Party Day Party starting at 5pm. A Celebrity Black & White Birthday Bash and concert then kicks off at 9pm, and features performances from celebrities from around the world. Regular admission is $40.

On Sunday, October 1st, The Comedy House is honoring anyone who has lost loved ones with A Celebration of Life Brunch and Balloon Release. Enjoy bottomless mimosas from 12-1pm, brunch from 1-2pm, and of course lots of laughs, and love shared. Stick around for the balloon release at 3:30pm. Tickets are $25

Click here for more information and to buy your tickets.

The Comedy House is located at 2768 Decker Blvd, Columbia, SC 29206. Guests must be 21 or older to enter. There is a clear bag policy as well.