Kershaw Co. Drug Unit arrest man accused of trafficking meth

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the Camden Police Department’s drug went to a home in the 2100 block of Old Georgetown Road in Cassatt. Authorities say after they gained access to the residential trailer they discovered at least 400 grams of methamphetamine.

That’s not all officials located either. Authorities say they found scales, two guns, three loaded gun clips, additional boxes of ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Image: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say 51 year old Barry Todd Sullivan was arrested and faces multiple charges tonight, including Trafficking Methamphetamine., Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Sullivan is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on a total bond of $145,000.