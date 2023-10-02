Local Living: Big Red Barn Retreat Fall Jam at the Ballpark

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, it’s almost time for the 2023 Big Red Barn Retreat Fall Jam at the Ballpark.

Chris Janson will headline Fall Jam at Segra Park Saturday October 7, 2023.

Gates will open at 5pm and Janson known for his hits ‘Buy Me a Boat’ and ‘Fix a Drink’ will take the stage around 8:30pm, say organizers.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Big Red Barn Retreat which works with veterans and first responders living with post traumatic stress disorder.

For tickets and information about the Big Red Barn Retreat, click here https://www.thebigredbarnretreat.org/