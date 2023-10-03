Post Offices in South Carolina hosting a USPS job fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Postal Service says is is getting ready for the busy holiday season. The USPS says right now it is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join the postal service through the holidays and beyond.

The Post Offices in South Carolina are hosting a job fair.

According to officials, they are looking to fill immediate openings for the positions of City Carrier Assistants (CCA), Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), and Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC).

10/4/2023 October 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

American Legion Post

524 Heckle Blvd

Rock Hill, SC 29730

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Officials say applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.