Local Living: October Pet Adoption Special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– October is here and here’s something to howl about.
All this month, Columbia Animal Services will be offering adoptions for $13.00.
Adoptions include spay and neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia and heartworm test, initial vaccines, and deworming.

For more information contact 803-776-7387.

For more information, click here https://animalservices.columbiasc.gov/

