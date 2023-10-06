The return of music to The Koger

Tyler Ryan speaks with Morihiko Nakahara about the 59th season of the SC Phil

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For the 59th time, the South Carolina Philharmonic prepares to kick off a season of music and entertainment. According to Music Director Morihiko Nakahara, the season kick-off will be a tribute to the wild west, and the natural beauty that nature provides on the other side of the Mississippi.

The performance is titled Wild West Violin Concerto, The Rose of Sonora, and will feature Violinist Holly Mulcahy and composer George S. Clinton.

The first Masterworks program of the 23|24 season promises to be an exciting Midlands event. The Rose of Sonora, featuring violinist Holly Mulcahy, will begin at 7:30 PM at Koger Center for the Arts. Concert ticket prices range from $20 to $55, and they can be purchased at www.scphilharmonic.com or by calling the Koger Center Box Office (803) 251-2222. Student Rush tickets are available for $10 starting thirty minutes before the concert.