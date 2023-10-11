Weather Wise: The history of the rain check

Tyler Ryan explains the history of the phrase "Rain check"

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – We have all heard or used the term “Rain Check” when there is a change in plans or there is something you would like to do, but can’t for scheduling. In fact, Merriam – Webster defines the rain check as “an assurance of a deferred extension of an offer.”

It turns out that term that is in our collective vernacular has roots not only in weather, but the American staple of baseball from the 1800’s. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, it dates back to around 1884, when Andrew Powell, created a new ticketing system, that allow for vouchers to be given in the case of foul weather, that would allow the spectator to catch a game at a later date. Powell, by the way, is also the one who came up with the rollout tarp that baseball fields use to cover the infield.

The “rain check” vouchers soon spread to other sports and it didn’t take long for it to be used in everything from items at stores to making dates.

