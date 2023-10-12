South Carolina State Fair features new Princess Diana Exhibition

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–One of the Palmetto State’s oldest traditions is back in town. The 154th South Carolina State Fair is now open.

The SC State Fair runs October 11-22.

There are plenty of old favorites, such as the amusement rides and agriculture exhibits.

The South Carolina State Fair also tries to bring something new each year. This year there is an exhibit about Princess Diana, located in the Rosewoods Ballroom. It features photographs from her favorite Royal Photographer. https://www.scstatefair.org/attractions/princess-diana-exhibition/

There is also an exhibit which honors heroes lost in the war against terrorism.

There are also plenty of art exhibits, live music, a petting zoo, pig races, circus shows and more.

For a look at the SC State Fair calendar of events, attractions and information click here https://www.scstatefair.org/