Food, Exhibits, Rides and more at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you can check out the 154th South Carolina State Fair.

It is one of the Palmetto State’s oldest traditions. The SC State Fair runs October 11-22.

There are plenty of favorites, such as the amusement rides and agriculture exhibits. There are also lots of treats to try, from pickle pizza to fries and fried foods.

The South Carolina State Fair also tries to bring something new each year. This year there is an exhibit that honors heroes lost in the War against Terrorism.

There is also an exhibition on Princess Diana, located in the Rosewoods Ballroom. It features photographs from her favorite Royal Photographer. https://www.scstatefair.org/attractions/princess-diana-exhibition/

There are also plenty of art exhibits, live music, a petting zoo, pig races, circus shows and more.

For a look at the SC State Fair calendar of events, attractions and information click here https://www.scstatefair.org/