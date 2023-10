COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- There is some relief at the pump have fallen nearly 11 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, drivers are paying an average of $3.11 per gallon.

Prices in Columbia are 22.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, according to Gas Buddy. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Columbia was priced at $2.85 a gallon and the most expensive, priced at $3.59 a gallon.

The national average now stands at $3.67 per gallon.