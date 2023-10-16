American Dream: The real difference of renting vs buying on your wallet

Tyler Ryan speaks with Mortgage Broker Jacob Crowder about the real cost of renting

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Everything is becoming more expensive, including simply having a roof over our heads. First Citizen’s Mortgage Broker Jacob Crowder joined Tyler Ryan to discuss the real price of renting versus home ownership. Crowder makes the case that in the long run, it is much cheaper to purchase a home rather than rent, even with rising mortgage rates. “Rent will continue to go up,” Crodwer says,” but a mortgage can actually go down when the rates drop, and you can refinance.”

He points out that over the long run, the house will not only go down in monthly cost, but rise in value.

You can reach out to Jacob Crowder with questions by sending him an email: jcrowder@firstpalmetto.com or calling: 803-719-1005.

