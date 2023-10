COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Drivers in the Midlands are seeing relief at the pump. According to Gas Buddy, average gasoline prices in Columbia have fallen 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.96 per gallon

Gas Buddy reports gas prices in Columbia are nearly 35 cents a gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average now stands at $3.55 per gallon, that’s down 29.9 cents per gallon from a month ago.