SC to take part in Great Southeast ShakeOut this October

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s almost time for the Great Shake out. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for October 15-21 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is urging everyone to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. As part of Preparedness Week, The Great Southeast ShakeOut will take place on Thursday, October 19, at 10:19 a.m.

SC EMD says more than 1.8 million people across eight states and Washington D.C. will take part in the Great SouthEast ShakeOut earthquake safety drill. The regional ShakeOut drill is part of an international effort in which participants simultaneously practice how to stay safe during an earthquake — “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.” For most people, in most situations, this means:

DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees;

COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk;

HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until the shaking stops (remain on your knees and cover your head and neck with your other arm and hand).

Schools, businesses, organizations, government agencies, communities, are asked to take part.

Per SC EMD, Registration on the Great Southeast ShakeOut site is an important part of this event. This event is open to everyone in South Carolina. To register, go to www.shakeout.org/southeast.