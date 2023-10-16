Scott files for South Carolina 2024 Presidential Primary, greets supporters at Doc’s BBQ

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Presidential hopeful Senator Tim Scott stopped by Doc’s Barbecue and Southern Buffet in Columbia on Monday to formally file for the South Carolina 2024 Presidential Primary.

Scott was greeted by a large crowd of his supporters, who cheered him on during the signing.

After filling out the official paperwork, Scott reiterated his goals, should he win the presidency, saying, “I’ve said on the campaign trail and everywhere I go, that in order to protect America we’ve got to do at least three things. Number one is to close our southern border, and save 70,000 lives. Number two is to stand toe-to-toe with China. It is not the strength of President Xi, it is the weakness of President Biden that is our problem. And number three, you want a safe America. You want to eliminate chaos in the streets throughout America. We must stand and back the blue.”

Lexington resident Jim Hawkins says Scott’s positive messaging and stances on issues like border security are why Scott has his support.

“He will bring our country together. He will do much to heal the racial divides because he’s seen what can happen, and the potential and positiveness that can grow. And he’s a man of faith and that’s very important to me,” says Hawkins.

Nancy Riley describes Scott as a good Christian, hard working man, saying, “I think he’s got good religious values as well as good family values. He came from a hard life, and he proved ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way,'” says Riley.

Glory Chizi Owiriwa from Nigeria is a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He says he initially backed Nikki Haley, but is now all in for Scott.

“His persona is really good. He knows how to take charge. He knows how to fight for people. He knows how to be a voice for the generation. He’s a proud South Carolinian. He’s a person of faith and that’s what we need in these times,” says Chizi Owiriwa.

Scott, who is currently polling in the single digits, was asked if he is confident he’ll meet the polling qualifications for the GOP’s third debate in November.

“We’ll see you in Miami,” says Scott, smiling.

Scott further addressed his polling position by saying, “The harder we work, the luckier we get. I am so excited to be home in South Carolina. We continue to have a positive message. Hope and opportunity goes a long way. We need a candidate who will restore hope, create opportunities, and unite our country. I thank God that I’m that candidate.”

The South Carolina Presidential Primary will be held on February 24th, 2024.