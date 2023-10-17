SC high school students learn about physics at hands-on state fair event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Physics might not be the most captivating subject for most people, but the South Carolina State Fair is teaching students that it can be fun.

The Midway Physics Day at the State Fair has been around for almost 30 years and today high school students were able to experience the subject first hand.

You might not think about it but physics is all around you at the state fair. Today, high school students learned how the rides are influenced by science.

“We’ve been here for many, many years. We enjoy having students here and showing them physics demonstrations,” said James Clawson, lab instructor with USC Department of Physics and Astronomy.

The most popular experiment at Physics Day is the liquid nitrogen.

“I’m really enjoying this actually,” said Blythewood High School student Quincy Drakeford. “I like the demonstrations and how they’re using concepts to show us scientific principles through experiments like springs, liquid nitrogen, magnetic fields. I really enjoy that.”

“It’s just based on Newton’s laws and electromagnetics. It’s really simple stuff but it gets the point across,” Clawson said.

The goal of Physics Day is to get more students into STEM and show them how physics is at work in the real world. Clawson says this is the best way to learn the subject.

“You can sit in front of someone telling you these things, but until you try the experiment yourself, you’re not going to learn anything,” the physics instructor said. “You just have to have an inquisitive mind really.”

Some students now have a new understanding of the subject and Drakeford says he may pursue a science degree in college.

“I have considered a career in aerospace engineering,” the Blythewood student said.

After learning, the students were able to enjoy their afternoon on the state fair’s amusement rides.