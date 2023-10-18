Local Living: Pet Adoption Special

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– October is here and here’s something to howl about.

All this month, Columbia Animal Services will be offering adoptions for $13.00.

Adoptions include spay and neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia and heartworm test, initial vaccines, and deworming.

For more information contact 803-776-7387.

For more information, click here https://animalservices.columbiasc.gov/