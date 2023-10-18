South Carolina State Fair featuring new exhibits, food and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The 154th South Carolina State Fair runs through October 22, 2023.

There are plenty of old favorites, such as the amusement rides and agriculture exhibits.

The South Carolina State Fair also tries to bring something new each year.

This year there is an exhibit about Princess Diana, located in the Rosewoods Ballroom. It features photographs from her favorite Royal Photographer. https://www.scstatefair.org/attractions/princess-diana-exhibition/

There is also an exhibit which honors our Nation’s fallen heroes. https://www.scstatefair.org/attractions/remembering-our-fallen/

There are also plenty of art exhibits, new foods like Pickle Pizza, live music, a petting zoo, pig races, circus shows and more.

For a look at the SC State Fair calendar of events, attractions and information click here https://www.scstatefair.org/