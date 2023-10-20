American Dream: Creating more curb appeal by creating curbing

Tyler Ryan learns about the new trend of decorative curbing

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – As the real estate market remains hot, homeowners continue to renovate and invest in their homes, realizing the ROI that upgrades can bring. One new trend that is becoming very popular is decorative curbing, that wraps around land scaping, edges and more.

According to Carolina Curb Pros Jesse Browder, curbing has exploded in the land scaping area, for several reasons, including the durability, customizability, and of course, ease of care. Browder points out that traditional edging, which can be plastic boarders, stakes, or even individual bricks will eventually fall over, shift, and allow grass and weeds to grow through, whereas a solid line of concrete does not.

Browder says that if you are looking for someone to perform work, you want to make sure that the company has some experience, a good portfolio, as well as being licensed and insured, to protect your home. He shared some other tips with Good Morning Columbia’s Tyler Ryan on the American Dream.

