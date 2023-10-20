Get ready for the celebrities to shine at the Comedy House

Tyler Ryan gets a sneak peek at 15 years of the Leading Ladies Cabaret show

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Tyler Ryan was joined by Dorae Saunders, the creator of The Leading Ladies Cabaret show, which has been performing for fifteen years, at the Comedy House in Columbia. Saunders says that she founded the show after her Finalist appearance on America’s Got Talent over a decade and a half ago. She says that Sunday’s performance will be the final installment at the Comedy House on Decker Blvd.

The show promises to be filled with music, comedy, and a ton of fun.

For ticket information, call 803-798-9898.