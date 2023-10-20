Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis campaigning in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is campaigning in Mt. Pleasant and Murrell’s Inlet today.

The Florida Governor made stops in Anderson and Rock Hill yesterday.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, DeSantis is still a distant second behind former President Donald Trump.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott are also running for the Republican nomination.

The South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary is February 24, 2024.

The South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary is on February 3, 2024.