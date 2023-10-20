Prices at the Pump in SC drop again

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–If you are headed to the gas station this weekend, there is some good news for your wallet.

The average price in South Carolina is down nearly 10 cents to $3.11 cents a gallon.

AAA says the National average has dropped eight cents since last week. It now stands at $3.55 a gallon.

One factor experts say, is that states are switching to cheaper winter blends. Another factor, the cost of oil remains flat despite the war in Israel.

AAA predicts oil and gas prices could rise if the fighting in the middle east spreads.