It’s the last weekend of the South Carolina State Fair: Events and times

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is the last weekend of the South Carolina State Fair. From fair food to attractions, there is still a lot happening at the South Carolina State Fair.

If you are headed to the State Fair this weekend here are some important things to know:

Saturday

Admission: 10am – 9pm
Rides: 11am – 12am

Sunday

Admission: 12pm – 8pm
Rides: 12pm – 10pm

For attractions, ticket information and more, click here https://www.scstatefair.org/

Reminder, the South Carolina State Fair has a mandatory clear bag policy.

