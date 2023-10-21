It’s the last weekend of the South Carolina State Fair: Events and times
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is the last weekend of the South Carolina State Fair. From fair food to attractions, there is still a lot happening at the South Carolina State Fair.
If you are headed to the State Fair this weekend here are some important things to know:
Saturday
Admission: 10am – 9pm
Rides: 11am – 12am
Sunday
Admission: 12pm – 8pm
Rides: 12pm – 10pm
For attractions, ticket information and more, click here https://www.scstatefair.org/
Reminder, the South Carolina State Fair has a mandatory clear bag policy.