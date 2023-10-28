Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival at SC State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can get a jump on your Christmas shopping this weekend in Columbia. The 48th annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival is this weekend at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

It’s one of the country’s most highly acclaimed, award-winning series of indoor fine art and craft festivals, voted as the #1 show of its kind in South Carolina, and features hundreds of artists and craftsmen from here at home and across the country.

Attendees can find anything from handmade pottery to jewelry, fine art, glass work, and specialty foods.

Advertising & PR Director for the event, Carly Cook-Gilmore, says it’s a great way to get a jump start on your holiday shopping list, with items not found anywhere else! “That’s what makes this event so unique and important for people. They’re all small businesses, all people who work with their hands, so they have not mass-produced any of this. So it’s really cool you get to have a piece you get to tell a story about.”

The event takes place Saturday, October 28th from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday, October 29th from 11am to 5pm.

Tickets are $9 at the door for adults, $1 for kids 6-12 years old, and free for kids under 6.