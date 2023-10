Local Living: City of Columbia hosting Halloween Events

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, we are taking a look at some Halloween events.

The City of Columbia is hosting several events Monday and on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Here’s a list of events from the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department:

Monday, October 30

Kids Day Before Spooky Party – Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby Street

6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lorick Haunted Harvest – Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fall Festival – Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Fall Festival Party – South Edisto Park, 1914 Wiley Street

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Heathwood Haunted Scavenger Quest – Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Entering the Valley – Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fall Fest – Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

5:00 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31

Halloween at Hampton Scavenger Quest –1117 Brandon Avenue

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.