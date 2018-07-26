Former police officer pleads guilty to stealing from evidence locker

Walterboro, SC (WOLO) — The Chief prosecutor for the 14th Judicial Circuit Solicitor announces the conviction of a former Walterboro police officer.

Authorities say 49 year old Stephanie Grant Bridge has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and grand larceny after officials say she stole items from the Department’s evidence locker. According to an audit of the room, police say they discovered missing cash, guns among other items.

Solicitor Isaac McDuffie Stone released a statement concerning the case saying ““As a member of law enforcement and a public servant, the defendant used her position for her own personal gain,” said 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone. “She violated the community’s trust and damaged the integrity of the entire criminal justice system.”

Bridge has been has been paid more than 22 thousand in restitution, but has also been order to perform 200 hours of community service.