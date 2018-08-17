Nationwide EpiPen shortage

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — a warning for parents whose children use EpiPen. A widespread shortage across the Country could send kids with serious allergies back to school unprotected.

The EpiPen shortage is caused by manufacturing issues and local supply disruptions. Sales of EpiPens typically spike during the back-to-school season.

It’s still not clear how many children could be affected and the shortage can vary among pharmacies.

Nearly six-million children in the United States have food allergies.