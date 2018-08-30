City of Columbia Arts Center hosts World of Creativity

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Ciry of Columbia announces that the Columbia Art Center will feature Ukraine in the Worlds of Creativity series on Thursday, September 6.

The event will feature singing, dancing, costumes and more.

The monthly cultural arts series was created to expose guests to various cultures in the City through art and music.

WHERE: Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St., Ste. C, Columbia, SC

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 6 from 6-8 p.m.

WHO: General public

COST: Free admission

