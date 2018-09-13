Hurricane Florence: Richland County offices to Close Friday, Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As Hurricane Florence churns towards the coast, Richland County Officials announced they will close offices on Friday, Sept. 14 and Monday, Sept. 17. The closing does not apply to essential personnel, say officials.

According to the county, emergency officials continue to monitor the storm and want to give employees and residents ample time to prepare for and respond to any impacts to the area.

The County will resume normal operating hours and activities Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Residents who live in areas prone to flooding and may need assistance evacuating are asked to call the Emergency Operation Center ahead of the storm at 803-576-3439, which is also the number for residents to call for general inquires related to the storm, say officials.