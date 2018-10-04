New details in Statehouse corruption case to be released

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Judge has ordered the release of a State Grand Jury report on corruption in the State house.

According to reports, Judge Clifton Newman gave attorneys until Friday to offer their thoughts on information that should be redacted.

Solicitor David Pascoe, architect of the probe, is in favor of releasing the report saying it is the best way to fight public corruption. Four State Lawmakers have pleaded guilty in the investigation.

