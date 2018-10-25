ABC Columbia visits Newberry Elementary School for Hero day

Newberry, S.C. (WOLO) — It’s Red Ribbon Week at Newberry Elementary School.

An initiative dating back to 1985 as a drug awareness campaign.

Each day the students follow a new theme to remind them of the dangers of drugs.

Today was Heroes Day and while we are far from heroes they invited me to speak to an amazing group of first through fifth graders about what we do everyday. It’s always nice to be able to encourage another generation and remind as a privilege to remind them that they too can be a hero.