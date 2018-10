Airport takes share of region title, bests Brookland-Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Airport went to Brookland-Cayce and beat the Bearcats 38-27 to claim a share of the 4A Region 5 title Sunday.

The Eagles will be the two seed out of their league, as North Augusta will be the one. BC enters the playoffs having to travel as the four seed.