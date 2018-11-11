Columbia music festival postponed due to California wildfires

Concert postponed due to artist inability to travel from California to Columbia
Alexis Frazier,

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The fires spreading in California caused a concert in the Midlands to get postponed, according to concert promoters.

The Southern Heat Music Festival 2 was canceled Saturday because rapper Kevin Gates’ inability to travel to Columbia.

“The promoters of the Southern Heat Music Festival 2 regretfully announce that the concert featuring performances* from Kevin Gates, Teyana Taylor, Yung Bleu and Lil Baby scheduled for today, November 10 will be postponed,” a spokesperson for Colonial Life Arena said. “The safety of the artists and their travels is a top priority for the promoters as well as the Colonial Life Arena.”

Information regarding a new date and refunds are expected to be announced on Monday, November 12.

The lineup is also subject to change.

