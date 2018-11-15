Places of worship get FBI active shooter lessons

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —-Places of worship are getting lessons from the FBI to better prepare themselves in the event of an active shooter — it’s an unfortunate reality and necessity in light of recent events.

Special Agents from the FBI gave a presentation tonight at the Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center on what to do in the event of an active shooter. Agents say you typically have three options in an emergency event: have an escape route, hide from the shooters view or as a last resort, fight.

 

