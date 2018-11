Church set to cook Thanksgiving meal to be thankful for

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Local volunteers are ready to serve up a traditional Thanksgiving meal in downtown Columbia.

It’s part of an annual tradition where each year St. Peters Catholic church” and First Baptist church come together to feed the hungry.

Thursday morning starting at 11 in the morning until one in the afternoon, they’ll offer the free dishes with all of the fixings at The Carolina Coliseum.