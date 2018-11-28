Governor McMaster issues statement on Supreme Court Ruling for his Santee Cooper Appointment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A dispute over whether Governor Henry McMaster could temporarily appoint someone to lead the Santee Cooper Utiliy Board of Directors has been ruled on by the State Supreme Court.

Governor Henry McMaster issued the following statement in response to the ruling, which he says, confirms the validity of his appointment of former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon to serve as Chairman of Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors:

“Charlie Condon will be a tremendous asset at Santee Cooper and I know he will lead with the transparency and accountability that the people of South Carolina deserve from their public servants. It is critical that we have a steady hand at the helm while we determine the best path forward for Santee Cooper and its customers, and the Supreme Court’s ruling ensures that we will have just that”, Governor Henry McMaster.