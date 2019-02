Curtis Wilson previews the Royal Hanneford Circus this weekend!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready to head under the big top? The Royal Hanneford Circus is in town.

There are preformances all weekend at the Jamil Temple off St. Andrews Road.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson got to head into the ring with some of the performers for a look at what you can expect.

There are three shows on Saturday and two shows on Sunday.

For more information on tickets and times:

http://www.jamilshriners.com/