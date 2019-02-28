Craftsman’s Classic returns to Columbia this weekend

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you’re looking to get into the Spring spirit…check out the state fair grounds this weekend.

The annual Spring Craftsman’s Classic kicks off tomorrow, Friday March 1st and runs through Sunday March 3rd, 2019, This year organizers say more than 3 hundred regional artisans will be on site showing off one of a kind pieces of work.

The craft show opens the following days and times listed below.

Friday March 1st 10AM-8PM

Saturday March 2nd 10AM-6PM

Sunday March 3rd 11AM-5PM

For more information about events taking place during the annual event click on the link here:

http://www.craftshow.com/