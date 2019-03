Sportsman Classic draws crowd at State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you like spending time outside then The Palmetto Sportsman Classic is designed for you.

The event Sunday at the State Fairgrounds featured, boating camping and fishing supplies.

Attendees could see a 55 hundred gallon aquarium, check out a wildlife show and meet some pro fishermen.

The Sportsman Classic is sponsored in part by the SC Department of Natural Resources.