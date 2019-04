Mother accused of leaving newborn in field to die 29 years ago arrested

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — More details in a story we brought you last night on ABC Columbia News at eleven,

Police in Greenville made an arrest in the cold case of a newborn whose body was found in a field 29 years ago.

53-year-old Brook Graham was the baby’s mother and has now been charged in her death.

Kirsten Glavin has the story.