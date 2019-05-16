Free child seat check helps parents click in to proper safety

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is teaming up with Panera bread for a child seat check event they hope with help you keep your precious cargo safe.

Saturday May 18th, 2019 from 11AM until 1 PM, you can stop by the Panera Bread at 5416 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington and make sure the child seat you strap your little one in is installed correctly. Event organizers say certified CPS Technicians will be on hand to check, install, and give parents information on the most appropriate seat types matching their child’s age and weight.

Those who do come in to participate in the weekend safety check will get a coupon for a free Panera Bread pastry that can be used upon your next visit.

Chief Terrance Green released a statement addressing the importance of programs like “The Right Seat” initiative saying, “The numbers show that at least eight out of every ten child seats checked by a technician have issues in some way. An improperly installed child seat could jeopardize the safety of a child during a collision and this high lights the need for parents, grandparents and guardians to take advantage of this free child seat check. Ten minuets of your time to have a car seat checked could make all the difference for that child’s safety.”